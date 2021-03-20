Making Safari Conservation Cool

TikTok, with the support from organisations like the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and Latest Sightings, is joining the call for greater focus on wildlife conservation in Africa by announcing the launch of the #TikTokWildlifeDay campaign. Through this initiative, TikTok is offering its global communities a fresh, immersive, and edu-taining 24-hour wildlife safari sightings experience via TikTok LIVE, which will allow users to express their creativity while increasing knowledge on wildlife protection. In addition to the sticker, users can tune in to watch various online safaris through TikTok LIVE via the Latest Sightings account. In these virtual safaris, viewers will be taken on a special tour of four South African Reserves, including MalaMala Game Reserve, Mjejane Private Game Reserve, Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary and Black Rhino Private Game Reserve.
SOURCE: IOL
