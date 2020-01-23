Malawi Arrests Corrupt Banker

A prominent Malawian banker has been arrested in connection with a suspected attempt to bribe a panel of five judges presiding over the country’s presidential election vote-rigging case. The Anti-Corruption Bureau said it arrested Thomson Mpinganjira on Wednesday after receiving a complaint on December 8 alleging that some people were attempting to bribe the judges of the Constitutional Court. Mpinganjira, an accountant, is the former founding chief executive of the Malawi Stock Exchange. He left to open private First Discount House which later evolved into a bank and has a nationwide branch network. He is also a board chairman of state-run power utility Escom.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA