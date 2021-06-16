Africa.com

Mali’s Basketball Foundation Rocked by Sex Scandal

4 hours ago

The Malian president of Fiba, Hamane Niang, has agreed to step aside as an investigation is held into allegations of systemic sexual harassment within the Mali Basketball Federation (FMB). Concerns were raised on 10 June through the New York Times and Human Rights Watch leading to basketball’s world governing body to open a probe into the allegations. Fiba’s integrity officer professor Richard McLaren has confirmed that the report is expected to be delivered soon after the Olympic Games. Niang, who has been FIBA president since 2019, “strongly denies the allegations and has taken the decision to temporarily step aside while the investigation is conducted. He has also offered his full collaboration to the investigation.” In the meantime Fiba’s first vice-president Sheik Saud Ali Al-Thani will step up and as acting president.

SOURCE: BBC

