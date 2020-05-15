Man Who Brought Nigerian Swag to New York Succumbs to COVID-19

Jonathan Adewumi grew up in New York, but he was African through and through. From creating a fashion company that dressed celebrities like Stevie Wonder in clothing from Nigeria to creating a Nigerian film festival and a Brooklyn restaurant that became a gathering place for the diaspora, Mr. Adewumi was dedicated to bridging the cultural gap between Africans and black Americans. “He was often the first point of contact to many people who never had an African friend and for Africans who didn’t understand the struggles of black Americans,” said Adebayo Adewumi, a younger brother. Mr. Adewumi died on April 17 at Bayonne Medical Center in New Jersey. The cause was complications of the novel coronavirus, his brother said. He was 57.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

