Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Man Who Brought Nigerian Swag to New York Succumbs to COVID-19

2 mins ago 1 min read

Jonathan Adewumi grew up in New York, but he was African through and through. From creating a fashion company that dressed celebrities like Stevie Wonder in clothing from Nigeria to creating a Nigerian film festival and a Brooklyn restaurant that became a gathering place for the diaspora, Mr. Adewumi was dedicated to bridging the cultural gap between Africans and black Americans. “He was often the first point of contact to many people who never had an African friend and for Africans who didn’t understand the struggles of black Americans,” said Adebayo Adewumi, a younger brother. Mr. Adewumi died on April 17 at Bayonne Medical Center in New Jersey. The cause was complications of the novel coronavirus, his brother said. He was 57.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

Villagers in Niger Live in Constant Fear

48 seconds ago
1 min read

Helping Somalis Cope with the Stress of the Coronavirus

6 mins ago
1 min read

How Ancient African Societies Managed Pandemics

8 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Villagers in Niger Live in Constant Fear

48 seconds ago
1 min read

Man Who Brought Nigerian Swag to New York Succumbs to COVID-19

2 mins ago
1 min read

Helping Somalis Cope with the Stress of the Coronavirus

6 mins ago
1 min read

How Ancient African Societies Managed Pandemics

8 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today