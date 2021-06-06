Africa.com

Mandela’s Tailor on Mission to Boost African Fashion

The fashion designs of Pathe’O have been worn by some of the world’s most celebrated leaders, and he’s now using his platform to promote African fashion and engage young people to enter the field.  Through his own experience, he hopes to inspire Africans about the creativity and value of fashion and to change stereotypes about the field. He sees it as a key economic sector that could help the continent along its road to development. With a huge, modern new headquarters building in the trendy Cocody district of Abidjan that will also host its charitable foundation, Maison Pathe’O hopes to “bring forth a new generation of African creators”.

