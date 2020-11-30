Marketing. The Movie. The Nedbank IMC 2021 Conference

Africa’s premier marketing conference is rolling out the red carpet on 29 July 2021 and is set to be the marketing blockbuster of the year.

“Our cast of A-list speakers, both local and international, will be taking delegates through all the action, suspense, drama and romance that is marketing today” says conference CEO, Dale Hefer.

The first confirmed international star of the show, Susan Credle, will be presenting from New York and her talk will be followed by a live Q&A. Susan is the Global Chief Creative Officer at FCB and when she speaks, the industry listens. She is the first female chairperson of The One Club for Creativity. She champions up-and-coming creative talent and advocates for industry inclusion across culture, race, gender and orientation. Her belief is that the more varied the industry, the stronger and better off we’ll be.

In another marketing conference first, delegates will be able to watch the conference in person at the Monte Cinema in Johannesburg. They will also be able to watch the marketing production of the year virtually from wherever they are in the world.

”Our virtual conference in 2020 was acclaimed as setting the benchmark for virtual conferences,” says Khensani Nobanda, Nedbank Group Executive for Marketing and Corporate Affairs. “We are ready to take it to the next level”.

In keeping with the theme, one of the sessions of the day will be Khensani having a frank discussion with Mike Brown, Chief Executive of Nedbank. The session is titled: “How to ensure your CEO doesn’t see marketing as an Indecent Proposal”. Another one of the leading ladies of the day is conference Master of Ceremonies, actor and comedian, Tumi Morake.

“We know that while marketing can be a drama, action or thriller… it is always a Love Story,” says Hefer. “It’s time to bring back some True Romance to the industry.”.

For more information on ticket prices and for all early bird offerings, go to Nedbank IMC Conference now.

