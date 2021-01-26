Marriott International EMEA 2021 Hot Hotel Openings

Where: Cairo, Egypt

Why Go? Rising tall on the banks of the River Nile, The St. Regis Cairo is located at the North end of the Corniche, in the heart of Egypt’s bustling metropolis providing easy access to the magnificent monuments of a city steeped in history. The epitome of modern Egyptian glamour, the hotel affords exquisite design and boasts 286 lavishly appointed rooms and suites and 80 luxurious apartments.

Where: Lisbon, Portugal

Why Go? With a rooftop pool providing Instagram worthy views, Moxy Lisbon City offers everything fun-hunters seek in a city break at an affordable price point. Guests will fall head-over-heels for the city that boasts one of Europe’s hottest food scenes, a creative flair, as well as legendary nightlife, and the stylish 136-guestroom hotel is bang in the centre of the action.

Where: Cairo, Egypt

Why Go? Located in the new administrative capital of Egypt, just outside of the city, The St. Regis Almasa, Cairo provides a serene escape from the bustle of Cairo. Uncompromising quality and service flows through the hotel and takes centre stage at ‘The Crystal Restaurant’, soon to become the dining destination of choice for locals and travellers alike. The hotel is home to the city’s largest continuous ballroom space.

Where: Budapest, Hungary

Why Go? Built during La Belle Époque in 1902, Matild Palace was developed under the patronage of Her Royal Highness, Maria Clotilde of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha to serve as the social hub of the city. This iconic palace, listed as a UNESCO world heritage site, will combine luxurious surroundings with authentic local experiences. Located in the heart of Budapest and just a stone’s throw from the Danube, the hotel will serve as the most spectacular gateway to exploring the magic of Budapest.

Where: Santa Eulalia, Ibiza

Why Go? The 58-room boutique hotel infuses laid-back vibes and edgy elegance with pure escapism. Set on the shores of Santa Eulalia Bay, the stylish retreat is surrounded by the White Isle’s crystal-clear waters on one side, and idyllic rolling landscapes on the other. The hotel’s modernist design is filled with natural light and provides three exquisite dining outlets including ‘Tribe’, a Tiki bar set within a secret tropical garden.

Where: Dubai, UAE

Why Go? This opening will mark the first Residence Inn by Marriott in the UAE. Perfect for those looking to work from anywhere in 2021, Residence Inn is a global leader in the extended-stay sector, providing a ‘home-away-from-home’ with separate living, working, and sleeping areas. Located with fantastic access to Dubai’s major business and leisure hubs, the 134-guestroom hotel will feature unobstructed views of the Dubai Skyline from its rooftop.

Where: Rome, Italy

Why Go? Marking W Hotels’ debut in Italy, W Rome is ideally situated near the famous Spanish steps and fashionable boutiques of Via Condotti. Spanning two adjacent 19th century properties on Via Liguria, the hotel will offer 159 rooms and suites and one of the very few rooftop bars that boasts views across Rome. Foodies rejoice, the hotel will see unrivalled culinary offerings spearheaded by Michelin-starred chef Ciccio Sultano.

Where: Algarve, Portugal

Why Go? Beach life gets a brand-new spin with W Algarve, the brand’s entry into Portugal. Making a splash on the iconic Algarve coast, the 134-guestroom property boasts direct access to three beaches and iconic sea views from each room. The 23 lavishly appointed suites include duplex apartments with private plunge pools and an Extreme WOW suite with a hot tub. The Sky Deck provides unrivalled views of the Algarve coastline and when the sun sets, guests can make the most of W’s renown Wet Deck parties.

Where: Bucharest, Romania

Why Go? The former bank, built at the end of La Belle Époque reflects the era’s dynamic, optimistic and creative edge. Known during its heyday as ‘Marmorosch Bank Palace’, the energy and rich heritage of the era is reflected in the building’s design, sheer grandeur, timeless elegance, Art Deco interiors and artworks. The distinguished food and beverage offerings are inspired by France, as a nod to Bucharest’s nickname at the time, ‘The Paris of the East’.

Where: London, UK

Why Go? Marking the debut of Westin Hotels & Resorts in the UK, The Westin London City is poised to set a new standard for well-being in the heart of the capital. The 222-guestroom hotel will boast a prime riverfront location in the heart of London, benefitting from panoramic views over the River Thames. Led by British architects Dexter Moren Associates, the thoughtfully designed hotel is light and open.

Where: Dubai, UAE

Why Go? Marking the first Marriott Hotels resort in Dubai, the hotel is located on the beach of the iconic Palm Jumeirah. For guests that want to be in the heart of it all, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah is perfectly positioned with easy access to downtown, the main shopping malls and business districts. The hotel will feature 608 guestrooms, eight restaurants and lounges, plus a world-class spa and fitness facility, kids club and a private sandy beach offering stunning views of the Arabian Gulf beyond.

Where: Dubai, UAE

Why Go? Situated on the trunk of the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the luxury beacon will present 289 rooms and suites, an infinity pool on the 50th floor, exquisite dining, and a rooftop viewing deck. Directly connected to Nakheel Mall, guests have unrivalled access to 350 shops, a 15-screen cinema and 12 fine-dining restaurants. The St. Regis Beach Club, an extension of the hotel, will feature an infinity pool along with a state-of-the-art gym and fitness centre.

Where: Amman, Jordan

Why Go? Two stunning towers offer an exclusive experience in the heart of Jordan’s buzzing capital city Amman. The Ritz-Carlton, Amman boasts 228 guestrooms including 34 suites and 90 residences, along with the brand’s legendary service. Guests can relax in the elegant Cigar Lounge or indulge in distinguished cuisine at the hotel’s Mediterranean restaurant, or the rooftop restaurant and bar offering dazzling views across the skyline. The hotel will also feature indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness centre and spa, along with a 1,000 square metre ballroom.

Where: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Why Go? Situated on King Fahad Road, a peaceful oasis amidst a dynamic city and just a 5-minute drive from King Abdullah Financial district, JW Marriott Burj Rafal resides in one of the most desirable addresses in Riyadh. The landmark hotel will stand as the tallest residential building in the city, spanning 70 floors, with 349 rooms and suites.

Where: Manchester, UK

Why Go? Moxy Manchester is set in Spinningfields, the financial centre of the city, surrounded by Manchester’s hottest restaurants and bars. Stylish by design, interiors play on the building’s storied history in the hat, soda, chemical and silk industry, whilst the raw materials and exposed ceilings nod to the location’s role in the industrial revolution.

Where: Cairo, Egypt

Why Go? Ideally located within walking distance of the Pyramids in Giza, the Sphinx and the Egyptian Grand Museum. The iconic building affords 117 luxury rooms including 16 suites, unmatched views of the magnificent Pyramids, as well as lavish gardens rich with water fountains and palm trees, a pool, spa and golf course.

Where: Lucca, Italy

Why Go: The former 16th Century Palazzo overlooks two of the most beautiful piazzas in Lucca and is perfectly located for discovering the stunning city known as the city of a hundred and one churches, in the heart of Tuscany. Just steps away from the 55-guestroom boutique hotel are masterpieces of Medieval and Renaissance architecture including the Chiesa dei Santi Giovanni e Reparata and historic Teatro del Giglio.

Where: Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi

Why Go: Marking The Luxury Collection’s debut in the UAE capital, the property is located deep within the expansive landscape of Abu Dhabi. Inspired by native architecture and the destination’s rich history, the resort’s 103 guest rooms and villas feature traditional Arabesque flourishes, mashrabiya detailing, and Bedouin accessories. Its understated interiors and neutral tones sit in harmony with the landscape that wraps around this extraordinary desert hideaway.

Where: Ibiza, Spain

Why Go: W Ibiza strikes a pose on the palm-fringed, sand-drenched beachfront of the chic bohemian town Santa Eulalia. The seasonal escape mixes the parallel realities of Ibiza with a magnetic pull that turns up the sass. This is where you get to stay and play with a brand that was made for the White Isle.

Where: Crete, Greece

Why Go: Located on the north coastline of Crete, Domes Zeen offers distinguished style and understated luxury. With 101 rooms that range from lavish villas to well-appointed family bungalows, along with serene terraces and private pools, the hotel oozes laid-back sophistication throughout. Nestled within breath-taking nature, this seaside resort delivers a soulful, holistic take on a Mediterranean escape.

