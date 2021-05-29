Mastercard Appoints Victor Ndlovu As Director, Country Business Development Lead, East Africa

Mastercard has announced the appointment of Victor Ndlovu as Director, Country Business Development Lead, East Africa.

Victor is a seasoned business leader with close to three decades of solid experience in the fintech, banking and payments industry. He joins Mastercard from Ukheshe, based in South Africa, where he spearheaded the Fintech’s presence in Africa with deals at KCB Bank and Ecobank Pan Africa.

In his new role, Victor is responsible for growing the Mastercard’s regional footprint in the East Africa region through increasing market share, driving market acceptance, and increasing the number of customer touch points.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Victor Ndlovu as Mastercard’s “Country Business Development Lead – East Africa.” With his responsibility to drive business growth across our footprint in this geography, I’m sure Victor will bring to bear his vast experience and deep payments expertise to successfully take the Mastercard franchise across East Africa to new heights,” said Raghav Prasad, Division President, Sub Saharan Africa, Mastercard.

Prior to Ukheshe, Victor held various roles in the financial industry in East Africa, working across multiple markets including Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, Somalia and the Comoros. Victor also spent time at the Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe’s Card & Retail segments and the Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe’s Electronic Payments & Card Services departments.

Between 2007 and 2008 Victor was elected Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Plastic Card Industry.

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Economics and Business Management from the University of South Africa. Along with his wife Sinikiwe, Victor has two daughters Khanyilanga and Nolwazi.