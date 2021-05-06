Maternity Miracle for Malian Woman

A Malian woman has given birth to nine babies, joining a small group of mothers of nonuplets, according to Mali’s government. The pregnancy of Halima Cisse, 25, fascinated the country and attracted the attention of its leaders. When doctors in March said Cisse needed specialist care, authorities flew her to Morocco, where on Tuesday she gave birth to five girls and four boys by caesarean section. Cisse was expected to give birth to septuplets (seven babies), according to ultrasounds conducted in Morocco and Mali that missed two of the babies. Cases of women successfully carrying septuplets to term are rare – and nonuplets even rarer.

SOURCE: CNN

Like this: Like Loading...