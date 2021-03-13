Mauritius Has to Close its Borders Again

The government of the Republic of Mauritius has implemented Covid-19 public health protocols and placed the country in temporary confinement until 25 March 2021. This follows the reporting of 15 cases of Covid-19 cases in the community. International and domestic inbound and outbound passenger flights have been suspended until 25 March 2021. Cargo flights will continue. All 1.4 million citizens and residents, as well as visitors to the country, have been asked to stay at home or in their booked accommodation for the next two weeks and follow public health guidelines to allow for testing and other public health protocols to be completed. Public health officials have already implemented track and trace protocols and have successfully located and isolated those that may have been in close contact with individuals who have tested positive for Covid-19.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

Like this: Like Loading...