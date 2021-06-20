Africa.com

Mauritius Will Reopen to Vaccinated Tourists from Mid-July

14 hours ago 1 min read

As the global vaccination rollout continues to gather momentum, South African holidaymakers have hoped to see the easing of travel restrictions and a reopening of borders. But a recent string of flight cancellations and extended travel bans – coinciding with setbacks to South Africa’s slow vaccination rollout amid a third wave of Covid-19 infections – continue to isolate South Africans eyeing overseas getaways. Mauritius, located in the Indian Ocean off the east coast of Madagascar, is one such holiday destination which remains off limits to travellers who have passed through South Africa in the last 14 days. Travel to the island nation has been heavily restricted since the pandemic first gripped the globe in 2020. Mauritius’ tentative reopening to international tourists in September was quickly undone by a rise in infections and the emergence of Covid-19 variants, like the 501Y.V2 mutation first identified in South Africa.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER

