Media Advisory

Virtual Bridges: A conversation with Dr. Canisius Kanangire, Executive Secretary, African’s Ministers’ Council on Water (AMCOW) on WASH and COVID-19

The #StaySafeAfrica Virtual Bridges campaign invites the media to a conversation with Africa’s Minister Council on Water (AMCOW), to discuss improving access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene, in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Africa.



In this conversation, the Executive Secretary of AMCOW, Dr. Canisius Kanangire, will give an update on the importance of access to sanitation in the Covid-19 context, provide a high-level view of the post Covid-19 world in respect to Sanitation, the changes and challenges, and present the Africa Sanitation Policy Guidelines.

The #StaySafeAfrica campaign brings together partners, journalists, civil society organizations, private-sector companies, country and local leaders to work towards saving lives by increasing investments and awareness to protect Africa from new threats while ensuring access and treatment from ongoing health threats.



Through a series of online conversations with experts from different sectors, successful public health interventions, good practices and policy shifts that may affect communities, public health systems and service providers in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, are discussed.



WHO: Dr. Canisius Kanangire, Executive Secretary, African’s Ministers’ Council on Water (AMCOW)



WHERE: online via Zoom



DATE: 25 June, 2020



TIME: 2PM GMT



REGISTRATION: To register, click this link.



For questions and enquiries, email: team@amediaagency.com

