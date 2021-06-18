Africa.com

MEDIA ADVISORY

1 hour ago 2 min read

Dialogue in Lagos
Isn’t Africa already at the heart of creativity?

Venue: Alliance Française of Lagos – Mike Adenuga Centre, 9 Osborne Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.
Date and time: Thursday 17th of June, 6-8pm.
Booking:https://cutt.ly/3nONzPB

The French Embassy in Nigeria invites all interested stakeholders and citizens of Lagos to participate in a conversation about Nigerian creation: is it only a star system or a vector of development? What image does it convey in Nigeria and beyond its borders? The main ideas and opinions which will emerge from this roundtable will be shared with the participants present at the New Africa-France Summit in Montpellier, in October 2021.

Moderators :

– Derin Ajao, journalist

Members of the panel discussion:

-Judith Okonkwo, founder of Imisi 3D, a creation lab
-Kolapo Oladapo, Head of Technology & Strategy for Clout Africa
-Kenneth Gyang, Director
-Wana Udobang, Storytelle

Speakers bios can accessed Here

Distributed by African Media Agency on behalf of French Embassy in Nigeria

