Meet Coco Reinarhz, the Burundian Chef Blazing a Trail for African Cuisine

Chef Coco is advancing the culinary renaissance that is modern African cuisine. His contemporary take on traditional dishes from across the continent has attracted foodies from around the world to his restaurant, Epicure, in Johannesburg — set to re-open in a new location this year. Coco believes a true passion for cooking comes from within, but to be a great chef takes practice, so after a childhood spent at his mother’s side in her restaurant in Kinshasa, he received his formal training at the Ecole Hotelière de la Province de Namur in Belgium. His ambition is to open eateries across the globe to secure a legacy for modern African cuisine that will inspire other chefs to begin their own gastronomic journey with the food he is so proud of.

