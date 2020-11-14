Africa.com

Meet the Creatives behind South Africa’s Cultural Energy

Through conversation with three dynamos in South Africa’s creative scene, we get insights into what makes South Africa such fertile ground for works across the cultural spectrum. Representatives from the worlds of music, art, and fashion explain why SA is a hotbed of creativity. The blue-haired singer, Moonchild Sanelly, has performed as a member of Damon Albarn’s Africa Express and on Beyoncé’s visual album Black Is King says South Africa is known for producing completely new sounds and inventing whole genres. Award-winning artist and sociologist, Khanyisile Mbongwa was appointed to oversee the inaugural Stellenbosch Triennale last year, defines her role as curing and caringA sustainable-textile champion and a finalist for the prestigious LVMH Prize, Sinidiso Khumalo, is the rising fashion star roots her pieces in powerful, history-conscious storytelling. Katlego Mlambo is a rising kitchen star, who heads up hot spot the Marabi Club in Joburg’s Maboneng district, scooped up South Africa’s coveted Eat Out Nederburg Rising Star award last year and has cooked for President Obama.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

