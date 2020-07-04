Africa.com

Meet the Emerging Creatives Who Exhibited at Design Indaba 2020

Design Indaba has positioned itself as a force for discovering new design talent in South Africa and showcasing the best from across the globe. With their Emerging Creatives program, they are on a quest to honor, celebrate, and elevate South African design. Check out their latest roster of top talents from the worlds of fashion, furniture, jewelry, graphics, architecture and more. Johannesburg-based Phumelela Malinga is a mechanical engineer with an incredible passion for fashion. Keshia Smith is a fashion designer from Cape Town whose work embodies psychological or conceptual ideas that underline function and artistic freedom. Another Cape Town-based designer is Berna Buys, who creates a variety of garments, from evening wear to bridal gowns, and even wallpapers. Another Cape Town-based designer is Berna Buys, who creates a variety of garments, from evening wear to bridal gowns, and even wallpapers.

SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA

