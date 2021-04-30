Africa.com

Meet the First Black African to Umpire a Test Match

2 hours ago

Zimbabwe’s Langton Rusere, 35, is one of the on-field umpires for the five-day game between Zimbabwe and Pakistan that began on Thursday at Harare Sports Club. Rusere’s first international match as an umpire was a Twenty20 between hosts Zimbabwe and India in Harare on 19 July 2015. Three months later, he made his one-day international (ODI) bow as Zimbabwe took on Afghanistan in Bulawayo. After that he went on to officiate at the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2016 in Bangladesh and the 2017 Women’s World Cup 2017 staged in England. The highlight of his career so far was being appointed as one of the on-field umpires for the Women’s World T20 final in 2018 between Australia and England in Antigua. In February last year, he got his first ever overseas appointment for a bilateral series after he was appointed to officiate in the three-match ODI series between New Zealand and India.

SOURCE: BBC

