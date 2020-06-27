Megaprojects in Addis Ababa Raise Questions about Ethiopia’s Spatial Justice and Urban Design

Share it!

A country’s architecture is always a reflection of its politics. In Ethiopia, major infrastructure projects are reshaping Addis Ababa with gleaming new residential properties and a revitalized riverfront, all of which are intended to spruce up the capital, enhance land values, and create jobs. What worries some, however, is that the focus of development is a marked departure from the past. In prior administrations, projects were undertaken to uplift the poor, but the latest are targeted toward urban elites.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA