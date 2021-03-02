MEKTA Delivers 1.35mw Off-Grid Solar Hybrid Power Project In Effurun

METKA, the strategic business unit of MYTILINEOS S.A, leading international EPC contractor and industrial manufacturing group, has delivered a 1.35MW hybrid power project at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun (FUPRE), as part of the federal government’s Energizing Education programme. Managing Director of METKA, Evangelos Kamaris, also restated the firm’s commitment to supporting the energy needs of Nigeria.

According to Kamaris: “METKA believes strongly in this great country and the vision of its leadership in the power sector, championed by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari. We are here as a partner in progress, and we will continue to support this government in the development of the Nigerian electricity market until Nigeria has a stable and reliable power supply. We will always strive for constant business excellence, balancing economic growth and sustainable development.”

“Amongst the many benefits of this project is the access to uninterrupted 24hr power supply for over 4,000 students and teachers, and the decommissioning of several small generators—an achievement worthy of commendation to the Federal Ministry of Power and the leadership of the Rural Electrification Agency, REA. This project will, no doubt, improve effectiveness in research, teaching and learning with a remarkable impact on the quality of graduates from the university.”

Speaking during the launch, the Honourable Minister of State for Power, Mr. Goddy Jeddy Agba, commended METKA for its strategic partnership and the excellent execution of the project while stressing the government’s commitment to enabling the development of the educational sector. He noted that the Ministry’s power policy specifically targets education to ensure that all federal universities have access to reliable electricity, given the importance in catalysing economic productivity.

In his remark, Engr. Ahmad Salihijo, Managing Director of REA, stated: “The Energizing Education Programme is being implemented in three (3) phases, funded by the Federal Government of Nigeria, the World Bank and the African Development Bank respectively. In its first phase, the project will deliver clean and sustainable energy to nine (9) federal universities and one university teaching hospital across six (6) geopolitical zones, using solar hybrid and/or gas-fired captive power plants.”

METKA was—in February 2018—awarded the EPC (Engineering-Procurement-Construction) contract to deliver hybrid solar plants to four (4) Nigerian Universities, namely Bayero University, Kano; Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun; and Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto. The FUPRE power plant is the second the firm is delivering, following the commissioning of the 7.1MW power plant in Bayero University Kano in September 2019.

Under the terms of reference, METKA will provide full EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) services, including power generation plants, street lighting and training centers, as well as operation and maintenance services, to the universities. In total, 7.5MW of off-grid hybrid power will be installed, incorporating the award-winning EXERON technology and the latest developments in mini-grid design. More than 100 skilled Nigerians are currently employed across all four (4) projects sites.

METKA, the Sustainable Engineering Solution unit of MYTILINEOS, undertakes the construction of large-scale turnkey power plant projects from design and procurement to construction and commissioning. These power plants include thermal power generation, large-scale photovoltaic and hybrid power technologies. The company’s project portfolio is over 15GW with successful projects across Europe, Middle East and Africa. In Africa, METKA has projects in Algeria, Ghana, Tunisia, Uganda and Nigeria.

