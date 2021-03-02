Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

MEKTA Delivers 1.35mw Off-Grid Solar Hybrid Power Project In Effurun

28 mins ago 3 min read

METKA, the strategic business unit of MYTILINEOS S.A, leading international EPC contractor and industrial manufacturing group, has delivered a 1.35MW hybrid power project at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun (FUPRE), as part of the federal government’s Energizing Education programme. Managing Director of METKA, Evangelos Kamaris, also restated the firm’s commitment to supporting the energy needs of Nigeria. 

According to Kamaris: “METKA believes strongly in this great country and the vision of its leadership in the power sector, championed by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari. We are here as a partner in progress, and we will continue to support this government in the development of the Nigerian electricity market until Nigeria has a stable and reliable power supply. We will always strive for constant business excellence, balancing economic growth and sustainable development.” 

“Amongst the many benefits of this project is the access to uninterrupted 24hr power supply for over 4,000 students and teachers, and the decommissioning of several small generators—an achievement worthy of commendation to the Federal Ministry of Power and the leadership of the Rural Electrification Agency, REA. This project will, no doubt, improve effectiveness in research, teaching and learning with a remarkable impact on the quality of graduates from the university.”

Speaking during the launch, the Honourable Minister of State for Power, Mr. Goddy Jeddy Agba, commended METKA for its strategic partnership and the excellent execution of the project while stressing the government’s commitment to enabling the development of the educational sector. He noted that the Ministry’s power policy specifically targets education to ensure that all federal universities have access to reliable electricity, given the importance in catalysing economic productivity.

In his remark, Engr. Ahmad Salihijo, Managing Director of REA, stated: “The Energizing Education Programme is being implemented in three (3) phases, funded by the Federal Government of Nigeria, the World Bank and the African Development Bank respectively. In its first phase, the project will deliver clean and sustainable energy to nine (9) federal universities and one university teaching hospital across six (6) geopolitical zones, using solar hybrid and/or gas-fired captive power plants.”

METKA was—in February 2018—awarded the EPC (Engineering-Procurement-Construction) contract to deliver hybrid solar plants to four (4) Nigerian Universities, namely Bayero University, Kano; Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun; and Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto. The FUPRE power plant is the second the firm is delivering, following the commissioning of the 7.1MW power plant in Bayero University Kano in September 2019. 

Under the terms of reference, METKA will provide full EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) services, including power generation plants, street lighting and training centers, as well as operation and maintenance services, to the universities. In total, 7.5MW of off-grid hybrid power will be installed, incorporating the award-winning EXERON technology and the latest developments in mini-grid design. More than 100 skilled Nigerians are currently employed across all four (4) projects sites.

METKA, the Sustainable Engineering Solution unit of MYTILINEOS, undertakes the construction of large-scale turnkey power plant projects from design and procurement to construction and commissioning. These power plants include thermal power generation, large-scale photovoltaic and hybrid power technologies. The company’s project portfolio is over 15GW with successful projects across Europe, Middle East and Africa. In Africa, METKA has projects in Algeria, Ghana, Tunisia, Uganda and Nigeria.

+ posts

Thanks for reading and for your interest in Africa. Content is produced in collaboration between Africa.com’s editorial team and our partners — including nongovernmental organizations, private sector stakeholders, agencies and institutions. If you are interested in telling stories in an impactful way to shine a spotlight on a particular issue, please email editor@africa.com. We look forward to hearing from you.  

Tags:

More Articles

2 min read

Union Bank To Support Start-Ups Through The UnionX Innovation Challenge

3 days ago
5 min read

Global Covid-19 Experts See Inequitable Distribution And Vaccine Hesitancy As The Key Challenges For Africa In 2021

4 days ago
3 min read

Drought-Tolerant Maize Project Pioneers A Winning Strategy For A World Facing Climate Change

4 days ago
5 min read

Building Greater Sustainability, Climate Resilience In West Africa

4 days ago
3 min read

Honeywell And IDEMIA Announce Strategic Alliance To Develop Intelligent Building Offering

4 days ago
3 min read

Africa Business Events Industry Set For Its First And 2021 Hybrid Africa MICE Masterclass 2021

5 days ago
3 min read

Detected Cyber Threats Rose 20% To Exceed 62.6 Billion In 2020

5 days ago
2 min read

BonelliErede: Two New Of Counsel To Boost The Firm’s Presence In Africa And The Middle East

6 days ago
3 min read

ViacomCBS Networks Africa Partners With The Zero Malaria Starts With Me Movement

6 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

MEKTA Delivers 1.35mw Off-Grid Solar Hybrid Power Project In Effurun

28 mins ago
1 min read

Thieboudienne: Senegalese Fish and Rice Meal

21 hours ago
3 min read

Africa Needs Pragmatic Free Market Policies To Attract Capital Into Gas Markets

22 hours ago
3 min read

In Tanzania, A Radio Programme For Girls Yields Unexpected Results

1 day ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: