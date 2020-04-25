Men In Kenya Still Hesitant To Get Vasectomies

In Kenya, women have always born the brunt of birth control, and much of it has to do with the stigma surrounding male vasectomies. As far back as 2016, Kenyan vasectomies were broadcast live in an effort to promote this method of birth control, offered free to men in Kenya for many years now. However, it seems that the campaign did not quite manage to meet its mark. This fast (half-hour-long), painless procedure is a solution for many families wishing to rely on a guaranteed form of birth control. However, in the present day, many Kenyans still view vasectomies in a negative light – as reported by the Standard. As such, only one percent of men have opted for this procedure.

Causes For Stigma

Arguably the main reason for men to fear this procedure is the stigma associated with not being ‘able’ to have children and the myths surrounding it. As stated by Kenyan gynaecologist, Kireki Omanwa, males falsely believe that a vasectomy will affect their sexual performance. Vasectomies are one of many taboo health subjects between partners. For men, it can be as difficult to broach as erectile dysfunction, STDs, and other health issues that they believe can affect their libido or sexual fulfilment. Women can contribute to the issue because the myth of vasectomies affecting sexual function is prevalent in society as a whole.

Changing Views

It is vital for the government to take steps to raise awareness on the myths behind vasectomies. Men who opt for the procedure often choose to do so because of the effect that other procedures can have on their partner’s health. For instance, the long-term use of birth control pills slightly raises the risk of heart attack and blood clotting after the age of 35. Other methods – such as the use of condoms – theoretically have a 98% effectiveness rate, but in fact, imperfect news brings the actual rate down to around 85%. Vasectomies, on the other hand, prevent pregnancy with a 100% success rate. Moreover, they can be reversed.

What Does A Vasectomy Involve?

In this procedure, the vas deferens (a tube conveying sperm from the testicles) is cut and tied or sealed to prevent sperm from reaching the vagina. Men can actually resume their sex lives when they feel comfortable, though the scrotal area can feel a little tender for around 14 days. Some doctors recommend a wait of around seven days before resuming sexual activity. Ideally, once the operation has been carried out and semen tests indicate no sperm is present, long-term partners can stop using contraception, since pregnancy will no longer be possible. Men should be aware that they can still catch infections such as HIV and other STDs, so if they’re not in a long-term relationship, they will still have to use a condom to protect themselves and their future partners against these diseases.

Despite the fact that men in Kenya can access free vasectomies, many are reticent to do so. Stigma is the main problem: the fear is that a vasectomy will affect their sex life – a fear that is unfounded. A vasectomy can significantly reduce the risk of unwanted pregnancies and should be discussed by couples who do not wish to rely on other methods owing to the effect they can have on female health.

