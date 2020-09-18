Fri. Sep 18th, 2020

Mercer’s First Ever Survey into Gender Parity in the Workplace for Africa

Titled ‘When Women Thrive 2020 Sub-Saharan Report’, the survey paints a hopeful picture of the continent. The international consulting firm has carved a niche in gathering data and providing a global picture about gender inequality in the workplace. Respondents of the survey included multinational companies with a footprint on the continent across several industries. When compared to global results, Africa has shown the biggest improvement in creating policies that promote diversity and inclusion. However challenges around the implementation of these policies remains. For many respondents, traditional gender roles means many women do not occupy positions that make key decisions. Policies around maternity and a flexible work environment for mothers is also an area of improvement.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

