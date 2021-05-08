Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Microcredit, in Rwanda and Many Other Parts of Africa, has Lost its Original Aim

3 hours ago 1 min read

The evidence against the effectiveness of microcredit as an engine of small-business growth continues to mount with the publication of David Poole’s excellent book ‘Entrepreneurs and SMEs in Rwanda: The Model Pupil Paradox’ (Bloomsbury, 2021). In the case of Rwanda, the country’s post-genocide development plan laid down in 2000 targeted the creation of an entrepreneurial economy built on small and medium-sized businesses by 2020. The aim was for Rwanda to become an “Asian Tiger”, a middle-income country. Now, Rwanda is still a “least developed country” as measured by the United Nations. The government and many people in Rwanda, Poole notes, have followed the prescription given the major development institutions, and in terms of incomes, considerable progress has been made, albeit from a very low starting point. The truth is that Rwandans are no more likely than anyone else to succeed in business. Poole bases his work on in-depth interviews with 21 aspiring Rwandan entrepreneurs. There was, writes Poole, “no pre-existing massive reservoir of entrepreneurs-in-waiting that could be called forth, at will, by government policy.”

SOURCE: THE AFRICA REPORT

More Articles

1 min read

Nigeria’s Securities Commission Aims to Curb the Growing Number of Online Brokers

3 hours ago
1 min read

The Potential of Private Equity Remains Largely Untapped in Southern Africa

3 hours ago
1 min read

Ghanaian Upcycles Scrap Products into a Car

1 day ago
1 min read

Grooming Lagos Youths in a Game of Strategy

1 day ago
1 min read

Mobile Gaming Platform Unlocks an Untapped African Market

1 day ago
1 min read

The Green Gold Sweeping Sub-Saharan Africa

1 day ago
1 min read

Why African States Aren’t Jumping at Rolling Out Vaccinations

1 day ago
1 min read

New Trade Restrictions Ruffle Cameroonian Farmers

1 day ago
1 min read

Forging Peace after a Brutal Era is Proving Hard for Ivorians

1 day ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: