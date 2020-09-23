Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Millions of Africans Forced from their Homes Face Dual Hardship of COVID-19

19 hours ago 1 min read

Share it!

Around 14.6 million new internal displacements were recorded across 127 countries and territories between January and June 2020, according to a new report by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC). Conflict and violence triggered 4.8 million, primarily in Africa and the Middle East, a million more than in the first half of 2019. The greatest increases were in Syria, where nearly 1.5 million were recorded, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) with 1.4 million and Burkina Faso with 419,000. The situation in Burkina Faso has deteriorated rapidly into the worst displacement crisis in West Africa as armed groups grow and expand their reach. Elsewhere in Africa, Cameroon, Mozambique, Niger and Somalia reported more new displacements in the first half of 2020 than in the whole of 2019. The report also reveals that many people living in areas exposed to disasters from North America to South Asia are reluctant to leave their homes for fear of contracting Covid-19 in evacuation centres. It shows too how a range of factors have converged to aggravate the situation of internally displaced people (IDPs) worldwide. The humanitarian crisis in Yemen, which was already the world’s worst, deepened in the first half of 2020, the result of ongoing conflict, high Covid-19 infection rates and some of the worst flooding in years. High numbers of displacements triggered by both conflict and disasters have also complicated the crises in DRC and Somalia.

SOURCE: RELIEF WEB

More Articles

1 min read

Congregants Welcome the Reopening of Churches in Juba

18 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Heritage Sites Destroyed due to a Changing Climate

19 hours ago
1 min read

Chinese Firm to Make Coronavirus Test Kits in Ethiopia

19 hours ago
1 min read

Zambia becomes First African Country to Ask Bondholders for Pandemic Relief

19 hours ago
1 min read

Cash Transfers Give African Refugees Independence

19 hours ago
1 min read

Becoming Somalia’s First World Champion

19 hours ago
1 min read

Getting Sudan Off the Terror List

19 hours ago
1 min read

‘At Last, an African Book of Unarguable Universality’

19 hours ago
1 min read

Joint Continental Effort Helps Africa Weather the COVID-19 Storm

19 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

TAC Studios Announces International Content Licensing Deals

6 hours ago
5 min read

Sea-Air-Land Ports and Development Zones in Africa

6 hours ago
3 min read

Germany Advances As Major Player In Pan-African Trade And Investment

6 hours ago
5 min read

Action Needed For Africa To Benefit From Digital Trade

6 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today