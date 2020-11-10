Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

More African States Sign Up for Covid-19 Vaccine

152228087 - covid-19 corona virus syring vaccine

14 hours ago 1 min read

Botswana has signed an agreement with the global vaccine distribution scheme co-led by the World Health Organisation (WHO), giving it the option to buy coronavirus vaccines for 20% of its population. The country has registered a relatively low number of coronavirus cases, about 7,800 with 27 deaths, but its economy has been dealt a severe blow by the pandemic. Unlike many other African countries, Botswana does not qualify for subsidised vaccines under the Covax scheme because it is classified as an upper middle-income country, as are neighbours Namibia and SA. Botswana made an upfront payment to Covax this week and will have the option to secure roughly 940,800 vaccine doses under a two-dose regimen, Moses Keetile, deputy permanent secretary in the health ministry, said in an interview. Botswana went for the optional purchase model to allow it to opt out at a later stage if necessary, Keetile said, adding that it would ask development partners to contribute towards payments to the facility that are outstanding. Botswana could also consider bilateral deals with vaccine manufacturers if the need arises, but for now Covax is its preferred procurement route.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

More Articles

1 min read

Zimbabwean Deminers Praised for Job Well Done

14 hours ago
1 min read

Meme Culture Thrives in the DRC despite Internet Shutdowns

14 hours ago
1 min read

Mogadishu Braces itself for A Small Enemy

14 hours ago
1 min read

Documenting the #EndSars Protests

14 hours ago
1 min read

Libya’s Social Media Filled with Condolences after Haftar Critic Killed

14 hours ago
1 min read

AU Watches Helplessly as Ethiopia Goes into War

14 hours ago
1 min read

A Train Driver and Mechanic Lovingly Maintain an Old Steam Railway in Eritrea

2 days ago
1 min read

One of Africa’s Richest Men Bids for CAF Presidency

2 days ago
1 min read

Cameroon’s Economic Capital Sees New Security Threat

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

The Unstoppable Record-Breaker, Jean-Marc Is The Official King Of The Ollie 180’s!

46 mins ago
2 min read

Ashoka Launches Initiative To Support African Social Entrepreneurs Addressing Covid-19

2 hours ago
1 min read

More African States Sign Up for Covid-19 Vaccine

14 hours ago
1 min read

Zimbabwean Deminers Praised for Job Well Done

14 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: