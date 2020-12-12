More Americans Are Craving the Vibrant Tastes of Pan-African Cuisine

The foods of Africa are being offered in increasing abundance across the US, resulting in the opportunity for some to taste travel across the continent without having to venture very far from home. Every bite offers up a fascinating insight into African culinary traditions as well as a reminder of the painful history that brought these delicacies to American shores. With cultural shifts and the prominence of Black Lives Matter, however, greater numbers of Americans are delving deeper and wanting to learn more about the path by which this cuisine made its way to them.
SOURCE: NORTH JERSEY
