More Countries are Now Decriminalizing the Use of Marijuana in Africa

1 hour ago 1 min read

As more multinational companies are setting up cannabis farms across the world, more attention has been diverted to Africa. Morocco is one of the world’s largest producers of cannabis and suppliers illegal by-products like Hashish. The North African country adopted Wednesday the law authorizing the therapeutic use of cannabis, a major reform for this North African country considered as one of the first producers of hashish in the world. The legal use implies means it can only be used in medicine, cosmetics and even for industrial purposes. Last year, Rwanda permitted the production and processing of medical marijuana with an aim to maximize its profits. South Africa is planning to sign the Cannabis for Private Purpose Bill into law within the 2022/2023 financial year. Uganda enacted one of the stringent laws to curb the use of cannabis but at the same time allowed the commercialization of the product. Other countries that have legalized the commercial use and export of cannabis in Africa are Lesotho, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

