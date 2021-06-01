Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

More than 10-million Mozambicans will have Access to Electricity for the First Time

5 hours ago 1 min read

Mozambique on Monday began construction of gas-to-power plant and transmission line projects worth $1bn in the southern province of Inhambane as the government aims to boost energy supply. The World Bank is one of the financing partners of the infrastructure projects, alongside the US, Norway, African Development Bank (AfDB), Islamic Bank and The OPEC Fund for International Development, according statements from the World Bank and the US embassy. Upon completion, the gas-to-power Temane Thermal Power Plant will have a capacity of 450MW. “Today, we are witnessing the exceptional beginning of a vision that aims to provide energy for all Mozambicans: this is a transformative project for the country,” the representative of the World Bank in Mozambique, Idah Pswarayi-Riddihough, said during the launch.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

More Articles

1 min read

Meditative, Optimistic Documentary on Queer Love in Kenya

5 hours ago
1 min read

The First Direct Chemical Evidence for Honeybee Product Exploitation in West Africa

5 hours ago
1 min read

After a Year of Food Delivery, Egyptian Firm Wants to Expand

5 hours ago
1 min read

A Pattern of Media Repression in Zimbabwe

5 hours ago
1 min read

A Democratic Poll in A Country that Doesn’t Exist

5 hours ago
1 min read

Bamako Out in the Cold

5 hours ago
1 min read

Rebuilding what was Lost in the DRC River of Fire

5 hours ago
1 min read

Planning an Alternative to the Suez Canal

5 hours ago
1 min read

Who Took Yaounde’s Covid-19 Package?

5 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here