More than 10-million Mozambicans will have Access to Electricity for the First Time

Mozambique on Monday began construction of gas-to-power plant and transmission line projects worth $1bn in the southern province of Inhambane as the government aims to boost energy supply. The World Bank is one of the financing partners of the infrastructure projects, alongside the US, Norway, African Development Bank (AfDB), Islamic Bank and The OPEC Fund for International Development, according statements from the World Bank and the US embassy. Upon completion, the gas-to-power Temane Thermal Power Plant will have a capacity of 450MW. “Today, we are witnessing the exceptional beginning of a vision that aims to provide energy for all Mozambicans: this is a transformative project for the country,” the representative of the World Bank in Mozambique, Idah Pswarayi-Riddihough, said during the launch.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE