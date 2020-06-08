Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

More than 250K Somali Refugees Breathe a Sigh of Relief

5 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

0Shares

A Kenyan judge ruled that the Kenyan government’s contentious plan to close Dadaab, the world’s largest refugee camp, was “illegal” and “discriminatory,” and that the refugees could not be forcefully relocated. For years, Kenya has threatened to shut the sprawling camp, a crowded, sweltering realm near Kenya’s border with Somalia that has been a refuge for desperate people since Somalis began fleeing to Kenya in 1991, when their country was plunged into civil war. The government has said the camp is a breeding ground for Islamist terrorists, though the evidence is mixed for how central it really is to Kenya’s terrorism problem, which has claimed hundreds of lives in recent years. The vast majority of refugees who live in Dadaab are Somalis, too scared to return home to a nation plagued by war, famine, chaos, poverty and disease.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

Share it!

0Shares

More Articles

1 min read

Trepidation as South African Schools Reopen

15 mins ago
1 min read

Gaming Firm Makes African-made Video Meeting App

20 mins ago
1 min read

Gearing Africa’s Tourism Industry Post Pandemic

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

More than 250K Somali Refugees Breathe a Sigh of Relief

5 mins ago
1 min read

Trepidation as South African Schools Reopen

15 mins ago
1 min read

Gaming Firm Makes African-made Video Meeting App

20 mins ago
5 min read

We Need A Cohesive Strategy And Coordinated Approach For SMEs To Grow Post Covid-19

7 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today