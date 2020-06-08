Moroccans Trapped in Spanish Enclaves

Share it!

With the only land borders between Africa and Europe closed, many citizens from both continents found themselves trapped. Three months on, more than 500 Moroccans remain in limbo, far from home and with few – if any – resources ​​with which to support themselves. Many sleep each night at the gates of the border and few maintain the safety distances mentioned in Covid-19 protocols. Many of those trapped at the border were taken in by the city authorities, which provided tents and accommodated people in venues including Melilla’s bullring. Some women and children, meanwhile, have been sleeping in the offices of the city’s Muslim cemetery, and in truck​s​ parked next to graves.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

