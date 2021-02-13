Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Morocco’s Sole Black Female Hotelier Shares her Ideal Itinerary

29 seconds ago 1 min read

Meryanne Loum-Martin, whose boutique hotel, Jnane Tamsna, is a preferred hideaway for artists and writers in the Palmeraie, a sprawling oasis at the city’s northern edge takes on a journey of gems in the medina. Dar El Bacha-Musée des Confluences is a space that celebrates the history of religious tolerance in Morocco. At any given time, it could have a Jewish, Christian, or Muslim exhibition. It has the most gorgeous little coffee shop too. Dar Zellij, in the heart of the medina, is perfect for fabulous Moroccan food, or to Le Marocain, the restaurant inside La Mamounia, which is very good. The French restaurant L’Ô à la Bouche is also excellent. For an after-dinner drink, Baromètre Marrakech is the best cocktail lounge in town. And different nights take me to different places.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

More Articles

2 min read

Up and Coming African Travel Influencers you should be Following

2 mins ago
1 min read

Keré Architecture Reveals National Assembly of Benin Design

4 mins ago
1 min read

Shola Olunloyo is Putting Nigerian Food in Culinary Spotlight

6 mins ago
1 min read

A Sculptor and Former Special Effects Artists is Paving the Way in Prosthetics for Darker Skin Tones

9 mins ago
1 min read

We Wore What? Centuries of Global Fashion as a System of Power

11 mins ago
1 min read

Spotlight: Kevo Abbra’s ‘Kibera Ghost Rider’ is Afrofuturism Personified

13 mins ago
1 min read

Dropshipping is Here to Stay, and it’s an Opportunity for Some Africans to Make a Living

4 hours ago
1 min read

A Financial Super App for Consumers in French-speaking Africa

4 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Women Rise in the Manufacturing Value Chain

4 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Morocco’s Sole Black Female Hotelier Shares her Ideal Itinerary

31 seconds ago
2 min read

Up and Coming African Travel Influencers you should be Following

2 mins ago
1 min read

Keré Architecture Reveals National Assembly of Benin Design

4 mins ago
1 min read

Shola Olunloyo is Putting Nigerian Food in Culinary Spotlight

6 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: