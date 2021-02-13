Morocco’s Sole Black Female Hotelier Shares her Ideal Itinerary

Meryanne Loum-Martin, whose boutique hotel, Jnane Tamsna, is a preferred hideaway for artists and writers in the Palmeraie, a sprawling oasis at the city’s northern edge takes on a journey of gems in the medina. Dar El Bacha-Musée des Confluences is a space that celebrates the history of religious tolerance in Morocco. At any given time, it could have a Jewish, Christian, or Muslim exhibition. It has the most gorgeous little coffee shop too. Dar Zellij, in the heart of the medina, is perfect for fabulous Moroccan food, or to Le Marocain, the restaurant inside La Mamounia, which is very good. The French restaurant L’Ô à la Bouche is also excellent. For an after-dinner drink, Baromètre Marrakech is the best cocktail lounge in town. And different nights take me to different places.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

