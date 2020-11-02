Africa.com

Morocco’s Water Crisis Forces Tough Decisions

On plains overlooking Agadir, in Southwestern Morocco, water has become so rare that it is diverted from the agricultural land to households. The region has been struggling with terrible droughts for the past three years and the local dam has run almost dry. Morocco’s economy depends heavily on agriculture, which accounts for nearly 15 percent of its Gross Domestic Product, ahead of tourism and industry. With the drought, the authorities have had no other choice than to deprive farms of irrigation to provide a drinkable supply to nearly a million Moroccans. The “irrigation of golf courses and hotel gardens with drinkable water” is also forbidden.

