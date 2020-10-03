Africa.com

Most Popular African City Breaks on Pinterest

2 mins ago 1 min read

From honeymoons to family holiday ideas and city breaks, Pinterest boards reveal plenty about people’s future travel plans and inspirations. The number of boards created for different cities across the globe were analysed and those which mentioned “holiday” or “vacation”, and were clearly travel-related, were counted to reveal which cities are causing the most wanderlust, according to Pinterest. Cairo topped the charts for Africa with 795 boards. It was followed by Cape Town with 410 boards, featuring pins of the city’s aerial walkway, the trendy Bree Street and beaches including Camps Bay and Clifton. Marrakech was next with 320 boards filled with pins of rooftop restaurants, food stalls and Hammam spas. Casablanca boards were filled with pretty pins depicting courtyard gardens and rooftop terraces perfect for sundowners, whereas people using Pinterest to plan a trip to Durban are pinning poolside outfits, cocktail ideas and cheap eat options.

SOURCE: IOL

