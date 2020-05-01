Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Mourning South Africa’s Struggle Hero

3 hours ago 1 min read

Anti-apartheid activist Denis Goldberg has died at his home near Cape Town, aged 87. Goldberg was a prominent member of the ruling African National Congress and stood trial alongside Nelson Mandela. He spent 22 years in prison for his involvement with the ANC’s fight against apartheid, the racist system of oppression imposed by the white minority government. When his fellow accused were sent to Robben Island, as a white prisoner Goldberg was separated from them and imprisoned in the capital, Pretoria. Goldberg’s niece, Joy Noero, said the liberation stalwart died peacefully Wednesday after having lung cancer and diabetes. Goldberg had continued his activism in post-apartheid South Africa and was a critic of former president Jacob Zuma, who stepped down in 2018 and faces multiple allegations of corruption. Goldberg was a critic of the ANC’s performance in government and the socio-economic conditions of the largely black poor majority in South Africa, one of the world’s’ most unequal countries. Tributes poured in Thursday for Goldberg, with many acknowledging the role he played in the fight against apartheid.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

Moroccan Ex-convict Gives Back to Community he Terrorised

2 hours ago
1 min read

Virtual Human Resources and Budgeting System for the African Startup

2 hours ago
1 min read

Malawi Ordered to Stage a Fair Lockdown

2 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Trees For The Future Launches 20 New Projects

1 hour ago
2 min read

Airbus Develops Solution for Airlines to use their Widebody Aircraft for Pure Cargo Operations During the COVID-19 Pandemic

2 hours ago
3 min read

Mastercard Study Shows South African Consumers Make the Move to Contactless Payments for Everyday Purchases

2 hours ago
3 min read

Equatorial Guinea Year Of Investment Advances, Despite Challenges

2 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today