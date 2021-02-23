Africa.com

Mozambi̇que Gas & Power 2021 Technical Workshops & Presidential Award Ceremony

Africa Oil & Power invites you to be part of the Mozambique Gas & Power 2021 Presidential Award Ceremony on March 8, where the prestigious “Person of the Year 2020” award will be presented to Mozambican President H.E. Filipe Nyusi. 

The ceremony, attended by industry leaders and government representatives, will include speakers from the Ministry of Mineral Resources & Energy (MIREME), Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH), African Energy Chamber (AEC) and the Mozambican Oil & Gas Chamber (CPGM). In addition to the ceremony, a day of technical workshops  will follow on March 9, hosted on AOP’s digital platform, and emphasizing capacity building across diversified sectors.

Register for free to attend the virtual event: https://forms.gle/JHbBgSQxZoFVjU2g6

