Mozambique Gas Summit Reunites Global Industry At Virtual Summit

On 28-29 October 2020, ENH and dmg events will co-host the Mozambique Gas Virtual Summit, held with the support and participation of MIREME and INP. The virtual summit will feature keynote speeches from H.E. Valige Tauabo, Governor of Cabo Delgado, Estêvão Pale, Chairman & CEO, ENH, Carlos Zacarias, President, INP and Jos Evens, Lead Country Manager, ExxonMobil Mozambique.

“It is our great pleasure to announce that the Mozambique Gas Summit will be held virtually this year. Through the online platform the industry will be able to reunite, debate, and network with one another, enabling leaders from across the international gas community to share ideas and provide key market updates to the rest of the world.” Said Estêvão Pale, Chairman & CEO, ENH.

The two day program boasts presentations from the key players in the Mozambique gas community, and will feature discussions on creating a regional gas masterplan, and an update directly from the newly created Mozambican Local Content Task Force on their mandate, plans and priorities for the energy sector moving forward.

Discussions will also be afforded to the status of project development in Mozambique.

The Mozambique LNG and Rovuma LNG projects will both involve major investments into the local business community over the coming years, with the Total-led project expected to invest $2.5 billion of work dedicated for local businesses, whilst creating more than 5000 jobs during the construction phase of the project.

“In spite of the current pandemic, we have seen the largest private investment in Africa, involving an array of lenders and including around 20 banks. This is extremely significant milestone, and a testament to the investability and excitement around projects being developed in Mozambique.” said Nina Febo, Project Manager, Mozambique Gas Virtual Summit.

The Virtual Summit will offer unparalleled access to Mozambique’s key energy sector decision makers, whereby attendees will be able to network with them virtually, gain access to exclusive content and even visit trade booths in the virtual exhibition.

“We’re creating a platform to help re-connect the Mozambique energy community. The Mozambique Gas Virtual Summit has some extremely innovative features, including a match-making algorithm that will suggest companies for you to meet with based on your business needs. We have seen a real renewed appetite from the local and regional community to reconnect following an extended period of restrictions and the virtual platform will provide this opportunity to meet with existing clients, whilst also seeking out new collaborative ventures.” Added Ms. Febo.

Dmg events, along with its partner ENH, invite all key stakeholders seeking to collaborate and access business opportunities in Mozambique and the region to join the Mozambique Gas Virtual Summit, which will reconvene all of the key players from across the Mozambican energy value chain. Attendees from across the world will have the opportunity to network and host private meetings, in addition to resuming collaborative discussions at a critical point for the industry and Mozambique’s gas sector’s future.