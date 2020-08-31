Mozambique: More than a Tropical Paradise

Share it!

There’s an extraordinary diversity of places in Africa to spice up your travel bucket list.

One of the continent’s underrated gems is Mozambique, boasting long stretches of exotic beaches, exceptional cuisine, and many other enchanting tourist attractions.

If you don’t know what to expect from the Southern African country, don’t fret – we’ve got your back. Buckle up and allow us to take you on a thrilling and insightful tour of Mozambique.

Upon arriving, warm tropical air caresses your face and invites you to the great, fun times that lie ahead.

Transport

With reliable flights to Mozambique constantly available, getting to the Southern African nation is easy. Depending on which part of the world you’re flying from, you can catch a flight to the main airport cities and towns of Maputo, Beira, Nampula, Pemba, and Vilanculos.

The most accessible is, of course, Maputo – the charming capital with picturesque acacia and jacaranda-lined streets. Mozambique’s largest city, with a population of almost two million people, sits in the southeast part of the country, staring at the Indian Ocean.

There are several car rental companies in Maputo to help you get around as well. If you want to use public transport in order to connect better with the residents, there’s an array of options to choose from. There are Chapas, which are ubiquitous minibus taxis that are one of Mozambique’s most common forms of public transport. You can also take a bus, cab, or tuk-tuk.

Additionally, there is the Maputo Ferry that runs between the city and Catembe Island, where you can enjoy delicious seafood.

Markets

While the country’s tropical beaches steal the shine from Maputo, the city has some unassuming gems that are worth exploring. In fact, at the heart of the city is the bustling Central Market, which offers almost everything to satisfy your heart’s desires. Fresh fruit and veggies, seafood, spices, fabrics, souvenirs, and curios all vie for visitors’ attention.

The Central Market also offers the perfect opportunity to engage with the friendly people of Mozambique and learn more about their country (you might want to brush up on your Portuguese, though). Who knows, you might even get tips on how to prepare certain meals, which places to visit, and best of all, make new friends.

Food

Lip-smacking seafood and fresh tropical fruit are combined to make one of the most flavourful cuisines in the world. Mozambique is an assortment of African, Arab, Indian, and Portuguese influences, and this reflects in the country’s cuisine. The first thing that comes to mind at the mention of Mozambican food is prawns – sizzling, spicy prawns that are the highlight of all the delicious food you’ll eat there. They are juicy and packed to the brim with flavour, as they are lathered in the country’s iconic peri-peri sauce. You can enjoy the prawns with chips or rice.

Peri-peri chicken is another yummy must-eat. The heady meal consists of chicken marinated in lemon juice, garlic, and of course, the chief ingredient – peri-peri sauce. The succulent chicken is delightful when paired with a side of fried chips, rice, or vegetables.

Another Mozambican favourite is a traditional dish called matapa, which is a stew made from clams, freshly picked cassava leaves, peanuts, and coconut milk. The hearty dish is either eaten on its own or with a generous portion of rice.

Another Mozambican favourite is a traditional dish called matapa, which is a stew made from clams, freshly picked cassava leaves, peanuts, and coconut milk. The hearty dish is either eaten on its own or with a generous portion of rice.

Mozambique is also endowed with tropical fruits, thanks to the country’s warm, humid climate. You can take a quick stroll to the market and enjoy some papayas, coconuts, avocados, and juicy mangoes.

If you want something healthy to snack on while enjoying the warm weather, there are cashew nuts everywhere. After all, the country was once the world’s largest producer of cashews in the 70s.

Resorts

While there’s a multitude of things to do and places to see, the true magic of Mozambique lies within its magnificent beach resorts. Thanks to its year-round sunshine and tranquil beaches, the country is the perfect destination for activities such as sunbathing, scuba diving, sailing, snorkeling, and fishing.

In the southern coast lies the serene city of Inhambane, home to a string of alluring beaches. This is where you’ll find Tofo beach, which is famous for its soft white sands and glimmering blue waters. Tofo is excellent for swimming, surfing, and deep-sea fishing. You can also enjoy long, relaxing horse rides along the beach. There’s a local market as well, where you’ll find fresh fruits, vegetables, fish, and other delectables.

If you dream of swimming with whales and dolphins, then you might want to start planning a trip to Tofo. The coastal town boasts pristine coral reefs that are a magnet for many sea creatures, including manta rays and shark whales.

A short distance from Inhambane is the Bazaruto Archipelago, a gorgeous group of five sandy islands. Bazaruto and Benguerra are the two biggest in the cluster. They offer stunning golden beaches and waters full of colourful fish. The smaller islands are Magaruque, Banque, and Santa Carolina or Paradise Island.

Bazaruto Archipelago is home to a fascinating diversity of marine life. In the 1970s, Bazaruto Marine National Park was created to protect local marine species such as the endangered dugong. With more than 200 dugongs in Mozambique, the country has the biggest population of the grey mammals in Africa. Other deep-sea creatures you’ll get to swim alongside include humpback whales, green and hawksbill turtles, and spinner dolphins. There are also thousands of types of fish, which include barracudas and marlins.

Other exotic Mozambican destinations that are worth a visit include Mount Namuli and the enigmatic Mount Binga, the country’s highest mountain. Located on the border between Mozambique and Zimbabwe, Binga gazes imposingly at the neighbouring countries and is an incredible sight to behold.

Historical Sites

The beauty of Mozambique is that it’s not only a tropical paradise, the country also has a rich history reflected in its historical sites. Some of these date back to the 1500s and are ready to share riveting tales of the country’s past with you. From Maputo to Beira, Chimoio and Chokwe, beautiful monuments still stand today to tell many fascinating and bitter stories of the days of old.

In the capital, one of the monuments to visit is the Museum of the Revolution. Judging by its name, it’s easy to tell that the museum drips with the blood, sweat, and tears of the resilient heroes of Mozambique who fought to free their nation from the shackles of oppression. A stroll through the monument’s corridors reveals how the revolution took off and inspired brave Mozambicans to take up arms against the Portuguese colonial rule.

By the 1960s, a strong, popular sentiment had developed to stand up against the colonialists. On 16 June 1960, a protest erupted in the town of Mueda, and demonstrators were met with fatal police brutality. Police opened fire at the protestors, massacring an estimated 500 people. At the Museum of the Revolution, you’ll discover how this tragic event inspired the war of independence. You will also learn about how the Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (FRELIMO) instigated the armed struggle that led to the country’s independence in 1975.

One strangely underrated trove of history is the Heritage Site of Mozambique Island. It is populated with dilapidated colonial buildings that have given into the forces of time and sweltering tropical heat. Located in the country’s north coast, the small island also boasts a combo of architectural styles from Swahili, Arab, and other traditional African influences.

There are also more monuments in Beira: the famous Macuti Lighthouse, the Cathedral of Beira, and the Ruins of Sofala.

Art

One of the most effective and insightful ways to explore a country is through its art. Art depicts the environment and unique stories that inspire the artist to create. If you want to see Mozambique through the eyes of the country’s artists, there are several art museums, centres, and galleries to visit.

Maputo is home to the National Art Museum, which houses an excellent collection of paintings and sculptures by some of Mozambique’s finest contemporary artists, such as Malangatana and Alberto Chissano.

For a varied viewing of Mozambican crafts, it is a good idea to make a stop at Artes Maconde in Pemba. The centre sells a fascinating array of carvings, crafts, and textiles sourced from throughout the country and elsewhere in Africa.

We could give you more reasons to visit Mozambique, but we’ll leave it up to you to discover what else awaits you in the Southern African paradise.

One of the most effective and insightful ways to explore a country is through its art. Art depicts the environment and unique stories that inspire the artist to create. If you want to see Mozambique through the eyes of the country’s artists, there are several art museums, centres, and galleries to visit.

Maputo is home to the National Art Museum, which houses an excellent collection of paintings and sculptures by some of Mozambique’s finest contemporary artists, such as Malangatana and Alberto Chissano.

For a varied viewing of Mozambican crafts, it is a good idea to make a stop at Artes Maconde in Pemba. The centre sells a fascinating array of carvings, crafts, and textiles sourced from throughout the country and elsewhere in Africa.

We could give you more reasons to visit Mozambique, but we’ll leave it up to you to discover what else awaits you in the Southern African paradise.