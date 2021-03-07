Mr. Eazi Is Fostering the Next Generation of African Music

Nigerian Afropop artist Mr. Eazi has literally shaped the genre, but now he’s looking to try something new and to cultivate the next crop of African musical talent. With his latest release ‘Something Else,’ he’s adopted a new sound that’s deliberately experimental and not readily classified. At the same time, he’s busy developing the next wave of new African artists through his talent incubator, emPawa Africa. The presently Accra-based Nigerian creator of Banku music — which he humorously defines as the sort of music one is surprised they’re able to dance to after eating the Ghanaian dish Banku — has a new EP, Something Else, out today which fans will find markedly different from his prior projects. Formed in 2019, the aim of EmPawa is to launch the careers of the next generation of musicians across the continent. Artists release their music via the distribution platform, Cinch Distro, which is supported by the initiative as well as New Jersey-based music technology company, Vydia.

SOURCE: ESSENCE

