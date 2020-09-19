Sat. Sep 19th, 2020

Nairobi Closes Camp Obstructing Famed Migration

11 mins ago 1 min read

Kenya authorities have announced the closure of a tourist camp along the Mara River that appeared to block the wildebeest migration between the Masaai Mara and the Serengeti in Tanzania. This comes after a viral video showed persons believed to be workers of the camp driving away a herd of wildebeest that was about to cross the Mara river through the tented compound. Government officials also found other four tents within the camp that had flouted NEMA rules during the tour.

SOURCE: CGTN AFRICA

