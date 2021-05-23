Namibia Makes a Great Case for Travelling to Africa Right Now

Quiet, peaceful, and scenic beyond belief, with landscapes that vary from stark Skeleton coastline to Mars-like desert dunes and sweeping open plains peppered with soft hills, its hotels and lodges are primarily built and designed to celebrate their remarkable setting. These three lodges offer sanctuary. The multi-award-winning 2019 redesign by Fox Browne Creative of andBeyond Sossuvlei Desert Lodge has put this existing destination newly on the map as an architectural must-visit. Inspired by its location on a reserve restored to former glory from farmland, Zannier Omaanda’s cluster of rondavels (a traditional circular dwelling) submerged in the bush is a tribute to vernacular architecture, with rough walls and hand-finished thatched roofs. Offering immersive and wellness-focused safari, Habitas Namibia, a brand-new lodge only 45 minutes from Windhoek’s Hosea Kutako International Airport, places a lot of emphasis on a cultural and multi-sensory experience – from dance to indigenous craft workshops.

SOURCE: THE SPACES