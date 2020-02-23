Sun. Feb 23rd, 2020

Namibia’s Ghost Town is Worth a Visit

There’s something about old, abandoned places that can make them seem eerie and beautiful at the same time. As the world advances, seemingly at the speed of light through ever-evolving technology, infrastructure and agriculture, it’s hard to imagine that there are towns where time has stood still. Diamonds were discovered in Kolmanskop, Namibia in the early 1900s and attracted German miners. However, once the rush subsided, the town was abandoned around 1956 and has remained untouched ever since. The De Beers mining corporation currently runs the town as a tourist attraction.

