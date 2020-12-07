NEF Global Gathering 2020 Attractions

Scientists, researchers, delegates and key decision-makers from Africa and around the globe will convene for the the first-ever virtual edition of the Next Einstein Forum Global Gathering (NEF-GG), Africa’s largest scientific gathering from 8-10 December 2020. this year’s event will take place through the Airmeet video conferencing platform.

With a focus on identifying ways to strengthen Africa’s scientific future, this year’s conference will address science leadership in combating pandemics such as the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, building resilient educational systems, the crucial role of the digital economy and youth employment among other issues.

On the topic of Finding the Next Einstein – Africa, leading the world in scientific discovery, AIMS Founder and Board ChairProf Neil Turok will be joined by other leading global voices in the innovation and policy ecosystem to discuss pathways to a scientifically self-sufficient Africa.This will be followed closely by IRCAD France President, Prof Jacques Marescaux’s session on Mathematics and the future of surgery, alongside the summit’s signature NEF Fellows Spotlight sessions.

NEF-GG 2020 will also feature plenary and breakout sessions like the contribution of Mathematical Sciences in supporting robust disease prevention, how to tap into the virtual workforce and COVID-19 innovations from Africa.

Meet some of the speakers

Hon Dr Valentine Uwamariya, Minister of Education, Rwanda, will be speaking on disruptive thinking for resilient educational systems.

Diane Karusisi, CEO of Bank of Kigali, will be speaking on innovative partnerships and economic resilience amid health crises.

Prof Caucher Birkar, a Fields Medalist, will be speaking on mathematics for a better world.

Prof Loyiso Nyongxa, Vice-President, International Mathematical Union, will equally be moderating the panel on mathematics for a better world.

Dr Dunstan Matekenya, Data Scientist, World Bank will be speaking on Big Data Innovations for COVID-19 in Africa.

Dr Kommy Weldemariam, Chief Scientist, IBM Research Africa Labs (NEF Fellow) will be sharing an overview on the state of Africa on digitization, skills development and infrastructure.

Hennie Bester, Insight 2 Impact Lead/CENFR, will be moderating the conversation on digitization, skills development and infrastructure.

Dr Eliane Ubalijoro, Deputy Executive Director, Global Open Data in Agriculture and Nutrition, will be speaking on digitization, as well as innovative partnerships and economic resilience amid health crises.

The biennial NEF Global Gatherings are the NEF’s marquee event. Far from an ordinary science forum, the NEF Global Gatherings position science at the centre of global development efforts. In the presence of scientists (Nobel Prize and Field Medal laureates), political and industry leaders, civil society and media, and with a strong focus on youth and women, the voices of global science leaders have the opportunity to be heard and to have a significant impact on Africa’s scientific future.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of AIMS.

Like this: Like Loading...