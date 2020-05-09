Netflix Launches New ‘Made in Africa’ Collection to Mark ‘Africa Month’

In honor of May being Africa Month (celebrating the 1963 formation of the Organization for African Unity), Netflix is showcasing its ‘Made in Africa’ collection. A series of 100 films either made or predominantly shot in Africa, the list includes Netflix originals, as well as a raft of prior releases from across the continent. The collection includes critically-acclaimed films and series like Jerusalema; King of Boys; Lionheart; Mokalik; Oscar-award winning film Tsotsi; Uncovered; The Wedding Party; Tjovitjo; Castle and Castle; The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind; Azali; Potato Potahto; Joy and more. Members will also see major international films and series that were either predominantly or completely filmed on the continent, such as Holiday in the Wild (South Africa and Zambia); The Red Sea Diving Resort (Namibia and South Africa); Troy: Fall of a City (South Africa), Beasts of No Nation (Ghana), Blood Diamond (Morocco, Sierra Leone and South Africa), and documentaries, including Leonardo DiCaprio’s The Ivory Game and the Oscar-nominated Virunga.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

