Netflix’s ‘High on the Hog’ is Essential Food TV

As we mentioned last week, a new Netflix series explores the tremendous influence that African cuisine has had on American cooking. ‘High on the Hog’ is based on the writing of Jessica B. Harris and is hosted by Stephen Satterfield, and it takes us on a culinary journey that not only delights and surprises, but also demonstrates the undeniable connections between the American plate and the African imagination. Harris joins Satterfield in this first episode. The food stalls hold up mirrors to their American diets: They remark on bushels of okra, banter about the differences between yams and sweet potatoes and linger over various shades and textures of rice.

SOURCE: LOS ANGELES TIMES