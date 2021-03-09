New Guide for Africa’s Energy Sector Post Pandemic

The African Energy Chamber will be hosting a virtual book for the launch of its inaugural advisory book titled, African Energy Road To Recovery: How The African Energy Industry Can Reshape Itself For A Post COVID-19 Comeback. The open to public event set to take place on 16 March will introduce the publication through the voices of a few of its advisory board members who will share their insight on what it will take for the African energy industry to prepare for a post-COVID-19 comeback. “With the world still needing more oil and gas, and Africa having tremendous potential, the Chamber is determined that the continent will continue to prove its resilience and adaptability,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. “Through this publication, we are offering first-hand communication from active players in the sector and, pragmatic solutions to the remarkable circumstances the global energy sector finds itself in,” he added. The event will be moderated by Verner Auyukegba, Senior Vice President at the Chamber and will feature the participation of advisory board members Kola Karim, CEO of Shoreline Natural Resources; C. Derek Campbell, CEO of Energy & Natural Resource Security, Inc; Jovita Nsoh, Principal Program Manager at Microsoft and Akinwole Omoboriowo II, Chairman and CEO of Genesis Energy Group who represent several committees of the Chamber’s advisory board.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

