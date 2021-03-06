Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Hits the Ground Running on First Day

2 hours ago 1 min read

The new head of the World Trade Organization threw her support behind long-fruitless efforts among member countries to agree on fisheries subsidies that could reduce overfishing, calling the efforts a top priority as she took office on Monday. “I am coming into one of the most important institutions in the world and we have a lot of work to do,” said Okonjo-Iweala, 66, who is both the first woman and the first African to hold the job. “I feel ready to go.” Negotiators have been tasked with striking an agreement that could help eliminate subsidies for illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, and prohibit some fisheries subsidies that contribute to overcapacity and overfishing. Member states of the WTO, which works to craft accords that can ensure smooth international trade, have struggled to reach an agreement on fisheries after roughly two decades of work. Okonjo-Iweala called for finalizing the negotiations “as soon as possible,” and credited Colombian ambassador Santiago Wills, who chairs the talks on fisheries subsidies, for his “really hard” work.

SOURCE: VOA

More Articles

1 min read

Logistics Startups Bid on Tech in Enabling Africa’s Largest Free-trade Area

2 hours ago
1 min read

New Rules for Africa’s Oil Producing Nations

2 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Mixed Messages about OMO Bills Creates Confusion

2 hours ago
1 min read

Gold Is Leaving these African States by the Cases

3 hours ago
1 min read

Steinhoff Executives Face Possible Prison Time

3 hours ago
1 min read

Dozens of Crocodiles Escape Enclosure in South Africa

1 day ago
1 min read

Growing the Maghreb’s Property Portfolio

1 day ago
1 min read

Kenyan Fisherman Swap Out Old Boats for Greener Ones

1 day ago
1 min read

How the Lack of Proper Infrastructure has Affected Food Prices in Africa

1 day ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Young African Leaders Programme

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Hits the Ground Running on First Day

2 hours ago
1 min read

Logistics Startups Bid on Tech in Enabling Africa’s Largest Free-trade Area

2 hours ago
1 min read

New Rules for Africa’s Oil Producing Nations

2 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: