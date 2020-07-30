Nigeria Calls for Community Champions in COVID-19 Fight

Share it!

As the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Nigeria increases, contact tracing of patients in the country’s communities is becoming more difficult for health officials. Nigeria’s Presidential Task Force Committee on COVID-19 has criticized Nigerians who refuse to assist contact tracers due to fear and stigma. But in some communities, local leaders have stepped up to help the tracers do their job. So far Nigeria has recorded more than 41,000 cases of COVID-19. But the fear and stigma attached to the disease have limited the number of people who show up for testing or report symptoms. Last month, the presidential task force committee on coronavirus criticized the reluctance of Nigerians to aid health workers or participate in contact tracing. The committee says unless Nigerians change their attitudes, the pandemic cannot be brought under control.

SOURCE: VOA