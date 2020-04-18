Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Nigeria Coronavirus: Fashion Designers Take On Virus with Rhinestone-Studded Face Masks

46 seconds ago 1 min read

Communicating the severity of the coronavirus pandemic is no easy job and often lands on deaf ears. To attract attention and appeal to the style conscious, an enterprising group of Nigerian designers has resorted to bling. Initially concerned about being labelled frivolous or disrespectful, the fashionistas tossed such concerns aside, recognizing that statement-making design could save lives.

SOURCE: WASHINGTON POST

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

The Art of Being Here Now

4 mins ago
1 min read

Stay Home and Stream: African Film and TV to Watch During Lockdown

8 mins ago
1 min read

How Highlife Continues to Influence a New Generation of Ghanaian Music

11 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Nigeria Coronavirus: Fashion Designers Take On Virus with Rhinestone-Studded Face Masks

46 seconds ago
1 min read

The Art of Being Here Now

4 mins ago
1 min read

Stay Home and Stream: African Film and TV to Watch During Lockdown

8 mins ago
1 min read

How Highlife Continues to Influence a New Generation of Ghanaian Music

11 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today