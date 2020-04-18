Nigeria Coronavirus: Fashion Designers Take On Virus with Rhinestone-Studded Face Masks

Communicating the severity of the coronavirus pandemic is no easy job and often lands on deaf ears. To attract attention and appeal to the style conscious, an enterprising group of Nigerian designers has resorted to bling. Initially concerned about being labelled frivolous or disrespectful, the fashionistas tossed such concerns aside, recognizing that statement-making design could save lives.
SOURCE: WASHINGTON POST
