Nigeria Prepares to Open its Skies

In an effort to begin the reopening of some of the airports in Nigeria, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria held a skype meeting with Munich Airport International to share experiences and compare notes on the effects of the COVID19 lockdown on the airports. In a statement from the General Manager, Corporate Affairs (FAAN), Henrietta Yakubu the aim was to assess the readiness of FAAN to gradually begin operations, following the Federal Government’s directive for reopening of the four regional airports. In initiating the meeting, Captain Yadudu had commented that ‘while FAAN is responding to the guidelines set by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for gradual airport reopening and POST COVID 19 operations, “it is important also to compare notes with other airports in the world to make sure we are on the right track and join the global industry in building back travel confidence,” he said.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

