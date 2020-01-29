Life got tough for Jane Ifeoma when she lost her seven children so she decided to pick up bricklaying. In Nigeria it’s an occupation predominantly done by men. Jane, who hails from Enugu state in Nigeria, says the proceeds from the mason job has helped her start building her own house, buy a motorcycle and provide for her extended family.
SOURCE: BBC
Latest posts by ADC Editor (see all)
- Nigerian Artisan Lays Foundation for Other Women - January 29, 2020
- South Africa’s Labour Union on Rescuing SOEs - January 29, 2020
- The Future of Nigeria’s Public Transport - January 29, 2020
More Stories
Nigerian Artisan Lays Foundation for Other Women
Nigerian Artisan Lays Foundation for Other Women
Nigerian Artisan Lays Foundation for Other Women