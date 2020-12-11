Africa.com

Nigerian Coffee Brand Drives Change with One Cup of Java

There have been numerous stories about how coffee causes heart disease, mental illness, and so on. Most of which accounts for low consumption of the beverage among many in Africa’s most populous nation. In light of this, indigenous coffee startup, Nilis Coffee is on a mission to change how Nigerian’s work and study by providing a one-stop location to refresh them. According to a report, Tea or cocoa which is most preferred by Nigerians has a forecast to account for close to 40 percent of Nigeria’s non-alcoholic drink spending by 2023. Coffee, on the other hand, will only account for about 2.5 percent. Nilis Coffee through its specialty coffee seeks to change that figure by driving local coffee consumption while solving social problems in education through an initiative called “coffee4change.”Co-founded by Frank Thomas and Emmanuel Asiedu, two young undergraduates of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state, the startup hopes to drive productivity and stir infrastructural growth through its specialty coffee brand.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

